Accidents

Emergency Services Swiftly Contain Fire at Manderville House in Birmingham

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:48 am EST
Emergency Services Swiftly Contain Fire at Manderville House in Birmingham

On the evening of December 30, Birmingham’s Manderville House tower block in Walnut Way, Turves Green, saw the outbreak of a fire. The resident who first noticed the fire, Russell Farrell, heard a bang and subsequently observed smoke billowing from a neighboring apartment’s letterbox. Resident of the eighth floor, Farrell, who shares his apartment with his three-year-old disabled son, immediately alerted the emergency services, who instructed him to remain inside his apartment.

Emergency Response and Community Observations

The local community watched as emergency vehicles, including police cars, made their way to the scene. The fire was quickly contained by the emergency services, ensuring no injuries resulted from the incident. Eyewitness reports noted that the building’s sprinklers and fire alarms activated during the crisis. Over 30 emergency vehicles were sighted at the scene, providing swift and effective response to the situation.

Residents Express Relief

Residents of Manderville House expressed immense relief following the prompt action by emergency services, preventing the fire from causing significant damage or harm. The West Midlands Fire Service confirmed that the fire was small in nature, with their crews spending approximately two and a half hours on site to ensure the area’s safety.

Police Statement Awaited

The West Midlands Police have been contacted for a comment regarding the incident, but have not provided a statement yet in the content. The incident underscored the importance of stringent fire safety measures in high-rise buildings, a concern that has been in the spotlight in recent years.

Accidents Fire United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

