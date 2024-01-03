en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Emergency Services Mount Major Response to Incident at County Durham Coast

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:25 am EST
Emergency Services Mount Major Response to Incident at County Durham Coast

In a significant emergency response this morning, a person reportedly found themselves in a precarious situation at Nose’s Point on the County Durham coast. The incident triggered a large-scale mobilization of various emergency services, including the police, ambulance, and fire service, after authorities were alerted just after 11 am.

Emergency Services Swing into Action

The coastguard confirmed their involvement in the response, with teams from Seaham, Sunderland, and Hartlepool rushing to the scene. In a statement, the coastguard outlined the seriousness of the incident and the swiftness with which their teams responded. Northumbria Police, Durham Police, Durham Fire and Rescue Service, and North East Ambulance Service were also alerted and are actively involved in the ongoing response to the incident.

Details of the Incident Remain Under Wraps

The specifics of the incident, including the condition of the individual in difficulty and the circumstances that led to their situation, remain undisclosed at this time. Efforts to obtain further details from the police, fire service, and ambulance service are underway. The emergency services have been tight-lipped, citing the need for discretion and respect for the individual’s privacy.

Concerted Effort Ensures Person’s Safety

Despite the scant details, the emergency services’ concerted efforts ensured the safety of the person involved in the incident. The individual was taken to James Cook University Hospital for further treatment. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers that can be faced on the coastline and the tireless work of the emergency services in ensuring public safety.

0
Accidents United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Explosions Mar Soleimani Commemoration Ceremony in Iran; Geller Report Appeals for Support

By Momen Zellmi

Highway Tragedy Strikes West Virginia and New York on New Year's Day

By Nitish Verma

Speeding Epidemic: The Deadly Habit Claiming Thousands of Lives in the U.S.

By BNN Correspondents

Hit-and-Run Tragedy in Los Angeles: A Plea for Justice and a City's Struggle

By BNN Correspondents

Tragedy Strikes Jharsuguda Village: Man Drowns in Local Pond ...
@Accidents · 3 mins
Tragedy Strikes Jharsuguda Village: Man Drowns in Local Pond ...
heart comment 0
Storm Henk Unleashes Terror on London Eye

By Geeta Pillai

Storm Henk Unleashes Terror on London Eye
Panchayat Faces Legal Action for Damaging Railway Signal Wires

By Rafia Tasleem

Panchayat Faces Legal Action for Damaging Railway Signal Wires
The Shelley Tyre Case: A Diving Accident, a Murder Conviction, and an Overturned Verdict

By Muhammad Jawad

The Shelley Tyre Case: A Diving Accident, a Murder Conviction, and an Overturned Verdict
Belleville Police Respond to Lost-and-Found and Impaired Driving Incidents

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Belleville Police Respond to Lost-and-Found and Impaired Driving Incidents
Latest Headlines
World News
Aidan Dalton's Remarkable Journey: From Struggling with Obesity to Inspiring Others
27 seconds
Aidan Dalton's Remarkable Journey: From Struggling with Obesity to Inspiring Others
Congress Leader Raman Bhalla Calls Out BJP's Alleged Misuse of Power and Communal Exploitation
49 seconds
Congress Leader Raman Bhalla Calls Out BJP's Alleged Misuse of Power and Communal Exploitation
U.S. Donates $2 Million Worth of HIV Drugs to Gabon in a Boost for Global Health Initiatives
2 mins
U.S. Donates $2 Million Worth of HIV Drugs to Gabon in a Boost for Global Health Initiatives
Dr. Alper Özbakkaloğlu Sheds Light on Varicose Veins: Prevalence, Causes, and Treatment
2 mins
Dr. Alper Özbakkaloğlu Sheds Light on Varicose Veins: Prevalence, Causes, and Treatment
Chhattisgarh Cabinet Recommends CBI Probe into CGPSC Examination Irregularities
3 mins
Chhattisgarh Cabinet Recommends CBI Probe into CGPSC Examination Irregularities
Romanian Trade Union CulturMedia Challenges Pay Disparity in Museum Sector
4 mins
Romanian Trade Union CulturMedia Challenges Pay Disparity in Museum Sector
Richmond Spiders vs. VCU Rams: An Anticipated Women's NCAA Basketball Clash
5 mins
Richmond Spiders vs. VCU Rams: An Anticipated Women's NCAA Basketball Clash
Adidas Unveils Ultraboost Light Shoes with Unique 'Scuff Mark' Design
5 mins
Adidas Unveils Ultraboost Light Shoes with Unique 'Scuff Mark' Design
Radiation Therapy: Enhancing Techniques and Future Prospects
5 mins
Radiation Therapy: Enhancing Techniques and Future Prospects
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
14 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
12 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app