Emergency Response Tames Major Blaze in Ludhiana as Oil Tanker Overturns

A major inferno erupted in Khanna, Ludhiana, when an oil tanker collided with a road divider and capsized, engulfing a significant portion of the flyover in flames. The incident, which unfolded around 12:30 pm, triggered a swift response from emergency services, ensuring no reported casualties or injuries as a result of the blaze.

Emergency Response

Upon receiving the information, several fire brigades and police units were immediately mobilized. SSP Khanna Amneet Kondal confirmed the swift dispatch of emergency services to the scene. The quick and coordinated action of the local authorities was instrumental in controlling the fire, thereby mitigating the risks of potential explosions or the spread of the fire.

Traffic Management and Public Safety

In a bid to facilitate the emergency response and ensure public safety, traffic in the vicinity was rerouted. Despite the blaze engulfing a considerable portion of the flyover, the traffic below functioned normally, a testament to the effective management of the situation by the authorities.

Strike by Oil Tanker Operators

The incident coincided with a strike called by oil tanker operators, resulting in significant traffic congestion on various sections of DMC Road, Haibowal Road, Chandigarh Road, and other routes in the city. This led to long queues of motorists at many fuel stations due to the heavy rush after the strike announcement. Nevertheless, Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik assured the smooth supply of fuel in the district and strict vigilance against any hoarding or black marketing of fuel.