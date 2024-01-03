en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Emergency Response Tames Major Blaze in Ludhiana as Oil Tanker Overturns

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:32 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:35 am EST
Emergency Response Tames Major Blaze in Ludhiana as Oil Tanker Overturns

A major inferno erupted in Khanna, Ludhiana, when an oil tanker collided with a road divider and capsized, engulfing a significant portion of the flyover in flames. The incident, which unfolded around 12:30 pm, triggered a swift response from emergency services, ensuring no reported casualties or injuries as a result of the blaze.

Emergency Response

Upon receiving the information, several fire brigades and police units were immediately mobilized. SSP Khanna Amneet Kondal confirmed the swift dispatch of emergency services to the scene. The quick and coordinated action of the local authorities was instrumental in controlling the fire, thereby mitigating the risks of potential explosions or the spread of the fire.

Traffic Management and Public Safety

In a bid to facilitate the emergency response and ensure public safety, traffic in the vicinity was rerouted. Despite the blaze engulfing a considerable portion of the flyover, the traffic below functioned normally, a testament to the effective management of the situation by the authorities.

Strike by Oil Tanker Operators

The incident coincided with a strike called by oil tanker operators, resulting in significant traffic congestion on various sections of DMC Road, Haibowal Road, Chandigarh Road, and other routes in the city. This led to long queues of motorists at many fuel stations due to the heavy rush after the strike announcement. Nevertheless, Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik assured the smooth supply of fuel in the district and strict vigilance against any hoarding or black marketing of fuel.

0
Accidents India Safety
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Explosion and School Bus Accident Shake Kerala: A Day of Unfortunate Incidents

By Rafia Tasleem

Ludhiana Engulfed: Fuel Tanker Sparks Major Fire on Flyover, No Casualties

By Rafia Tasleem

Traffic Diversion on Fifth Ring Road Due to Water Overflow

By Hadeel Hashem

Critical Collision in Wandsworth: Woman Injured, Man Arrested on Suspicion of Drug Driving

By Rafia Tasleem

Tragedy on Kaduna-Abuja Expressway: 16 Dead, 27 Injured in Road Accide ...
@Accidents · 6 mins
Tragedy on Kaduna-Abuja Expressway: 16 Dead, 27 Injured in Road Accide ...
heart comment 0
Tragic Car Accident Claims Two Lives in Kanchanaburi, Thailand

By BNN Correspondents

Tragic Car Accident Claims Two Lives in Kanchanaburi, Thailand
Former Sindh Assembly Staff Officer Killed in Tragic Road Accident

By Saboor Bayat

Former Sindh Assembly Staff Officer Killed in Tragic Road Accident
Trampoline Lands on Car as Storm Henk Causes Widespread Disruption in Suffolk

By BNN Correspondents

Trampoline Lands on Car as Storm Henk Causes Widespread Disruption in Suffolk
New Year’s Day Fire in Colerain Township Sends Three to Hospital

By Sakchi Khandelwal

New Year's Day Fire in Colerain Township Sends Three to Hospital
Latest Headlines
World News
FCC Adopts New Rules to Prevent Digital Discrimination
17 seconds
FCC Adopts New Rules to Prevent Digital Discrimination
Former IMA President Alleges Verbal Abuse by Bihar Education Department ACS
29 seconds
Former IMA President Alleges Verbal Abuse by Bihar Education Department ACS
Bayern Fans Protest High Ticket Prices: A Call for Change Amid Rising Costs
1 min
Bayern Fans Protest High Ticket Prices: A Call for Change Amid Rising Costs
New York's New Year Event Sparks Concern Over Chinese Influence
2 mins
New York's New Year Event Sparks Concern Over Chinese Influence
A Month Without Alcohol: The Global Trend of Dry January and Sober October
2 mins
A Month Without Alcohol: The Global Trend of Dry January and Sober October
Clash of Titans: Guardians vs Titans in the Barbados T10 Cricket Series
3 mins
Clash of Titans: Guardians vs Titans in the Barbados T10 Cricket Series
Springfield Sports in 2024: A New Generation of Athletes Emerges
3 mins
Springfield Sports in 2024: A New Generation of Athletes Emerges
Formula E Inks Media Partnership for Live Race Broadcasts in Germany, Austria
4 mins
Formula E Inks Media Partnership for Live Race Broadcasts in Germany, Austria
Iranian Opposition Leader Urges Israel to Attack Iran in Historic Address
4 mins
Iranian Opposition Leader Urges Israel to Attack Iran in Historic Address
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
30 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app