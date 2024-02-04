Emergency Response and Road Closure Follow Serious Single-Vehicle Crash in Henrico

A grave single-vehicle crash on I-295 southbound in Henrico, Virginia, has triggered a significant road closure and an emergency response. The accident, which involved a solitary driver, occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m. near the Airport Drive exit. The driver sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a local hospital, leading to a temporary shutdown of the southbound lanes for the med flight helicopter to land.

Impact on Traffic and Emergency Response

While the southbound lanes were closed, the northbound lanes remained open, albeit with restricted travel lanes due to the presence of fire apparatus on the scene. Henrico police have advised drivers to avoid the area and seek alternative routes while they conduct a traffic crash investigation. The reopening of the roadways is contingent upon the completion of the police investigation and assurance of safety for travelers.

Anticipated Disruptions

Traffic disruptions are expected to persist for an extended period as the situation is managed. The incident has thrown a wrench into the daily commute, with drivers being urged to find alternate routes to bypass the scene of the accident.

Investigation Underway

Virginia State Police are digging into the circumstances surrounding the crash. Tow trucks are currently involved in the process of removing the semi-tractor from the woods where it crashed. The driver, who remains in a critical condition in the hospital, was the only person involved in the accident. As the investigation unfolds, the authorities are working diligently to restore normal traffic flow as soon as possible.