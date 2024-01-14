en English
Accidents

Emergency Crews Swiftly Tackle Dual Fires in South Island

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 14, 2024 at 5:51 am EST
Emergency Crews Swiftly Tackle Dual Fires in South Island

Emergency services successfully contained a bush fire near a river in Blenheim, treating it as potentially suspicious. The incident unfolded on Dillons Point Road in Islington, with a rapid response shortly after a 1 pm call on Sunday.

Efficient Extinguishing Efforts

The fire, which spread across 50sqm of scrub, was swiftly extinguished by two fire crews from Blenheim and a deployed water tanker. The collaborative efforts prevented further escalation of the situation, ensuring the safety of the community and surrounding areas.

Building Blaze in Canterbury Controlled

Simultaneously, in rural Canterbury, emergency crews responded to a building blaze on the top storey at McNamaras Road in the Waimate District. The incident triggered a response from eight Fire and Emergency vehicles, including four fire engines and four water tankers.

Successful Control and Resolution

Efficient coordination and quick action led to the successful control of the building blaze. The spokesperson confirmed that the fire is now under control, highlighting the expertise and dedication of the emergency responders in mitigating potential threats to the affected areas.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

