Eltham Crash: Multiple Fatalities Reported in Fiery Collision

A tragic incident unfolded in Eltham, leaving the community devastated. A horrific crash at the crossroads of Mountain Road and State Highway 3 (Boylan Road) resulted in multiple fatalities. The collision, involving two vehicles, sparked a fire. At this point, police have confirmed two fatalities, but the exact number of occupants remains uncertain. The ongoing investigation will take time due to the complexity of the situation.

Travel Disruptions and Road Closure

The immediate aftermath of the crash has caused significant disruptions to traffic, prompting authorities to implement diversions. Northbound traffic is being rerouted at SH 3 and Dalziell Road, while southbound traffic is diverted at SH 3 and Rotokare Road. The intersection, a crucial traffic artery, is expected to remain closed for an extended period to allow for a comprehensive scene examination.

Community in Shock

The impact of the crash stretches far beyond the immediate accident site, deeply affecting the Eltham community. The uncertainty surrounding the number of fatalities has left many in distress, eagerly awaiting updates on the situation.

Investigation Underway

Authorities have launched an extensive investigation to determine the cause of the crash. The inquiry's focus is to establish the number of vehicle occupants and what led to the tragic incident. The situation remains fluid, with further updates expected as more information surfaces.