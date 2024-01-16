Elmhurst Police Officer Narrowly Escapes Falling Pole on Icy Highway

In a heart-stopping incident on Friday, January 12, an Elmhurst police officer had a brush with danger on a snowy Illinois highway. The officer, responding to a crash on Route 83, narrowly escaped being hit by a falling pole, underscoring the perils of navigating icy roads during severe winter weather.

The Close Call

The officer found himself in the path of danger when a vehicle nearby lost control in the midst of the snowy conditions. The out-of-control vehicle collided with a center highway pole, setting off a chain of events that put the officer's life in jeopardy. As the officer's cruiser was passing underneath, the pole began its ominous descent.

A Narrow Escape

In a display of quick thinking and reflexes, the officer successfully steered clear of the falling pole. It was a narrow escape, with the pole crashing down just moments after the officer's vehicle had passed. The incident, captured on dashcam, serves as a tangible reminder of the hairbreadth difference between safety and disaster on the icy roads.

Winter Driving Safety

The Elmhurst Police Department highlighted the event, using it as an opportunity to emphasize the importance of reducing speed and driving with caution during severe winter conditions. While it was fortunate that the officer, and indeed no one else, was harmed in the process, the incident underscores the potential dangers that lurk on winter roads.