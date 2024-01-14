Elgin’s Day of Disruptions: A Body Discovery and a Two-Vehicle Collision

On the afternoon of 23 October 2023, the tranquility of Elgin, a Scottish town nestled near the A96, was shattered by two separate incidents that called for an immediate response from the local emergency services. These included Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS).

A Body Discovered in Tyock Burn

The first incident, which unfolded around 3:05 pm, involved the grim discovery of a man’s body in the Tyock Burn, a local water body close to East Road. Police were swiftly alerted to the situation, and the area was subsequently cordoned off, disrupting the usual humdrum of traffic flow. The SFRS, in turn, deployed two fire appliances, a boat team, and rescue teams to recover the body, a fact later confirmed by the police. This led to a temporary closure of the A96 in both directions between Tyock Industrial Estate and Ashgrove Road as investigations were set in motion.

Collision Near Reiket Lane

A few miles away, a separate incident further punctuated the day’s events in Elgin when officers were called to a collision involving a bus and a car near Reiket Lane, opposite KFC, at around 3:55 pm. Despite the ominous sight of the two-vehicle crash, police were able to confirm that no injuries had occurred.

Emergency Services’ Swift Response

The proximity of these two incidents and the swift, coordinated response from the emergency services underscored the significance of the day’s events in Elgin. The closure of the A96, a major roadway, not only disrupted the everyday life of this Scottish town but also served as a stark reminder of the unpredictability of life.

As the day drew to a close in Elgin, the events of the day served as a testament to the resilience of the town’s emergency services, who, despite facing two unrelated incidents, demonstrated their ability to respond rapidly and effectively, ensuring the safety of the local community.