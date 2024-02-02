Elephant Chases Selfie-Seeking Tourists in a Terrifying Encounter in India

In a hair-raising encounter, two tourists in India found themselves being pursued by an agitated elephant after they left their vehicle to snap selfies with the massive creature. The situation quickly took a dangerous turn as the elephant charged at them, resulting in a heart-stopping chase, the entirety of which was captured on video. One of the tourists narrowly escaped being trampled after tripping, with the elephant ceasing its pursuit just a few feet away.

Escalating Elephant Encounters

This incident is the latest in a series of distressing events involving elephants both in India and Thailand. In West Bengal, an elephant trampled a man to death after locals harassed it with stones while it was trying to help its sick calf. Eastern India saw another tragic event wherein a pensioner was killed by an elephant, which later disrupted her funeral by dragging and mauling her corpse. A monk in Thailand was fatally attacked by a wild elephant while walking back to his temple, suffering from goring and being trampled. Additionally, an elephant caused pandemonium at a wedding venue in India after being startled by firecrackers, leading to severe property damage and widespread panic among the guests.

Selfie with a Price

The recent incident involving the tourists and the elephant took place on National Highway 766, passing through the Bandipur National Park. The dangerous chase was captured on video by another tourist, Savad C A, from the backside of his car. The Karnataka Forest Department has initiated an inquiry into the incident, aiming to identify the individuals involved. In addition to the physical danger posed by such encounters, the Kerala Forest Department imposes a fine on tourists attempting to take selfies with elephant herds, highlighting the severity of this issue.

Public Safety and Wildlife Conservation

In the wake of these increasing incidents, it's clear that more stringent measures need to be taken to ensure public safety and wildlife conservation. The dangerous pursuit of 'wildlife selfies' not only endangers human lives but also stresses the animals, potentially leading to unpredictable and violent reactions. It's crucial to respect these majestic creatures from a safe distance, understanding that their well-being and our safety are interconnected.