Accidents

Elephant Attack in Thailand: An Unsettling Reminder of Wild Instincts

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:17 pm EST
Elephant Attack in Thailand: An Unsettling Reminder of Wild Instincts

In a startling incident in Thailand, a gentle giant turned violent as an elephant attacked a local shopkeeper, resulting in her sustaining severe injuries and broken bones. The incident unfolded in an ordinary Thai street, where locals were drawn to the sight of the massive creature, tamed and ridden by a mahout (elephant handler), meandering through their neighborhood.

Unpredictability of Wild Animals

Among the intrigued spectators was a female shopkeeper who, like many others, perceived the elephant as a docile creature. She approached the elephant to pet it, a decision that took a terrifying turn. The elephant, initially appearing calm and under control, became agitated and violent. This sudden shift in behavior serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictability of wild animals, regardless of their apparent tameness.

The Danger in Close Human-Animal Interactions

The elephant’s mahout was present, indicating that this was not a wild but a trained animal. However, the incident highlights the inherent risks involved in close human-animal interactions, especially with large and powerful creatures like elephants. Despite the training and apparent control by the mahout, the elephant’s inherent wild instincts prevailed, leading to disastrous consequences.

Elephants in Human Habitats: A Growing Concern

In a similar vein, incidents involving elephants in human habitats are on the rise, such as in West Bengal, India, where a cyclist was trampled to death by a rogue elephant. This marked the second death in just 12 days, bringing the total number of human fatalities caused by elephant attacks this year in West Bengal to ten. Similarly, elephants in Thailand have displayed strategic behavior, halting sugar cane trucks to grab a snack, indicating a growing boldness in interacting with humans and their environments.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

