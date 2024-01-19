Electrocution Tragedy Amid Ice Storm in Portland Claims Three Lives

In a horrifying incident amid a severe ice storm in Portland, Oregon, a fallen power line claimed the lives of three family members. The victims, a couple and the woman's 15-year-old brother, were electrocuted when the father, who had slipped on the ice, came into contact with the live wire. The incident occurred while the couple was placing their baby in a red SUV parked outside their home. The woman, who was six months pregnant, and her brother were also electrocuted as they tried to assist.

Advertisment

A Brave Rescue: Statewide Emergency

Majiah Washington, an 18-year-old resident, witnessed the tragic event unfold. Despite the danger, she courageously navigated the hazardous situation, managing to rescue the 9-month-old baby from the electrified vehicle. Miraculously, the baby, later examined at a hospital, was found to be in good health. How Washington and the baby avoided electrocution remains a mystery.

The tragedy has shaken the community and comes as part of a wider crisis. The brutal weather conditions have resulted in at least 10 deaths in Oregon, including the three lives lost in this incident, and others in the Seattle area. The severity of the weather's impact led Oregon's governor to declare a statewide emergency. The extreme cold and ice have caused trees and power lines to snap under their weight, leading to hazardous conditions.

Community Mourning and Response

The loss of the family members has left the community in mourning. As Portland Fire and Rescue deal with a significant increase in calls due to the winter weather, they have emphasized the importance of staying in a vehicle if a power line hits it. The cause of death for the deceased will be confirmed by a medical examiner in due course. In the meantime, the community is rallying to support the affected family and address the ongoing hazardous conditions caused by the severe weather.