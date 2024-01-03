Electrical Worker Burned by Live Wire; Reminder of Safety Need

In a stark reminder of the hazards associated with handling live electrical wires, an electrical utility worker met with a harrowing accident recently in Kansas City. Shane Green, the worker in question, was severely burned after coming into inadvertent contact with a live wire during maintenance work.

Detailing the Incident

The accident occurred while Green was working alongside three other employees. The contact with the live wire caused a severe electrical shock that resulted in critical burns. Immediately after the incident, he was rushed to the hospital where he is currently in critical condition. The event has since sparked discussions about the importance of proper safety measures during such hazardous operations.

