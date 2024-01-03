en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Electric Vehicle Erupts in Flames During Charging in Kathmandu, Raises Safety Concerns

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:11 pm EST
Electric Vehicle Erupts in Flames During Charging in Kathmandu, Raises Safety Concerns

In a startling incident, an electric vehicle (EV) went ablaze while on charge in the tranquil precincts of Budhanilkantha, Kathmandu Valley. Reported by the car owner, Sudeep Lamichhane, the incident was brought to the attention of Kathmandu Valley Police Office shortly after 1 am on Wednesday.

Unanticipated Nighttime Fire

The EV, an MG brand car, was plugged in for charging at around 6 pm on Tuesday. However, the quietude of the night was shattered when the vehicle caught fire, illuminating the surroundings with its menacing glow. By the time the police reached the spot and managed to extinguish the fire, the vehicle was completely destroyed.

Owner’s Silence and Safety Concerns

Adding to the enigma, the owner, Lamichhane, has remained silent, not providing any additional details or comments regarding the incident. This occurrence underscores potential safety concerns related to the charging of electric vehicles, an issue that often lurks in the shadows of the promising EV revolution.

Unknown Cause & Lingering Questions

The cause of the fire remains unclear, and it is not known if any investigations are underway to determine it. This incident has left more questions than answers, stirring discussions around safety protocols, charging infrastructure, and the overall reliability of electric vehicles. The incident is a startling reminder of the teething problems that might accompany the transition towards a more sustainable mode of transportation.

0
Accidents Automotive Nepal
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Near-Drowning Incident in North Coogee Prompts Safety Investigation

By Geeta Pillai

Elderly Woman Hospitalized in Two-Car Collision in Mildura

By Geeta Pillai

New Year's Day Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision on Villa Verde Trail Injures 25

By BNN Correspondents

Suspected Drunk Driver Halts Lightrail Service in Lakewood

By BNN Correspondents

A Day of Tragedy and Triumph: Assam Grapples with Road Accident, Signs ...
@Accidents · 12 mins
A Day of Tragedy and Triumph: Assam Grapples with Road Accident, Signs ...
heart comment 0
New Year’s Eve Chaos: Mercedes Rampage in Midtown Injures Eight

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Eve Chaos: Mercedes Rampage in Midtown Injures Eight
Third Fatal Pedestrian Accident in a Month Strikes Colorado Springs

By Safak Costu

Third Fatal Pedestrian Accident in a Month Strikes Colorado Springs
Alexandria Fire Sparks Road Closure and Public Advisory

By Safak Costu

Alexandria Fire Sparks Road Closure and Public Advisory
Grieving Girlfriend Appeals for Eyewitnesses to New Year’s Eve Fatal Accident

By Waqas Arain

Grieving Girlfriend Appeals for Eyewitnesses to New Year's Eve Fatal Accident
Latest Headlines
World News
Reggie Bush Unveils 'Character Concerns' Behind 2006 NFL Draft Snub
1 min
Reggie Bush Unveils 'Character Concerns' Behind 2006 NFL Draft Snub
National Conference Tackles Rising Infertility Cases in Jammu and Kashmir
2 mins
National Conference Tackles Rising Infertility Cases in Jammu and Kashmir
Win Daki: A Farmer's Journey to Millionaire Minister in Papua New Guinea
2 mins
Win Daki: A Farmer's Journey to Millionaire Minister in Papua New Guinea
Amandeep Kaur: Jharkhand's Rising Star in High Jump
2 mins
Amandeep Kaur: Jharkhand's Rising Star in High Jump
University of Hawai'i Men's Volleyball Team Gears up for 2024 Season
2 mins
University of Hawai'i Men's Volleyball Team Gears up for 2024 Season
Brooklyn Nets Suffer Severe Defeat Against New Orleans Pelicans
2 mins
Brooklyn Nets Suffer Severe Defeat Against New Orleans Pelicans
Tiger Style Wrestling Triumphs Over Virginia Tech in a Thrilling Comeback
2 mins
Tiger Style Wrestling Triumphs Over Virginia Tech in a Thrilling Comeback
Sofia Vergara Advocates Sun Protection with New Brand, Toty
2 mins
Sofia Vergara Advocates Sun Protection with New Brand, Toty
Casper City Council Advances Utility Billing Law Revisions Amid Landlord Concerns
2 mins
Casper City Council Advances Utility Billing Law Revisions Amid Landlord Concerns
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
2 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app