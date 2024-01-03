Electric Vehicle Erupts in Flames During Charging in Kathmandu, Raises Safety Concerns

In a startling incident, an electric vehicle (EV) went ablaze while on charge in the tranquil precincts of Budhanilkantha, Kathmandu Valley. Reported by the car owner, Sudeep Lamichhane, the incident was brought to the attention of Kathmandu Valley Police Office shortly after 1 am on Wednesday.

Unanticipated Nighttime Fire

The EV, an MG brand car, was plugged in for charging at around 6 pm on Tuesday. However, the quietude of the night was shattered when the vehicle caught fire, illuminating the surroundings with its menacing glow. By the time the police reached the spot and managed to extinguish the fire, the vehicle was completely destroyed.

Owner’s Silence and Safety Concerns

Adding to the enigma, the owner, Lamichhane, has remained silent, not providing any additional details or comments regarding the incident. This occurrence underscores potential safety concerns related to the charging of electric vehicles, an issue that often lurks in the shadows of the promising EV revolution.

Unknown Cause & Lingering Questions

The cause of the fire remains unclear, and it is not known if any investigations are underway to determine it. This incident has left more questions than answers, stirring discussions around safety protocols, charging infrastructure, and the overall reliability of electric vehicles. The incident is a startling reminder of the teething problems that might accompany the transition towards a more sustainable mode of transportation.