Elderly Woman Dies in Traffic Collision in Harborne

On Monday, January 15, an elderly woman in her 80s became the unfortunate victim of a traffic collision in Harborne. The incident, which occurred around 11:40 am on Lordswood Road, involved a pedestrian and a delivery van. Despite the immediate response and efforts of emergency services, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisment

Emergency Services Respond to Harrowing Incident

West Midlands Ambulance Service, along with the fire brigade, were quick to arrive at the location of the accident. Two ambulances, two paramedic officers, and a MERIT trauma doctor accompanied by a Critical Care Paramedic rushed to the scene. Despite their valiant efforts, they were unable to save the life of the elderly woman.

Driver Cooperates with Police Investigation

Advertisment

The driver of the delivery van involved in the collision, demonstrating responsibility and cooperation, remained at the scene. He is currently assisting the police with their ongoing investigation into the tragic incident.

Police Investigation and Appeal for Information

A comprehensive investigation was launched following the incident. The area was cordoned off while police collision investigators conducted a meticulous examination, which included 3D mapping of the scene. Authorities have made a strong appeal for anyone with information to come forward and assist the investigation.

Strengthening Commitment to Road Safety

Following the tragedy, authorities have emphasized their commitment to road safety through Operation Triton. This joint initiative targets reducing road casualties by enhancing the safety measures in place. The emergency services, deeply affected by the tragedy, have extended their condolences to those impacted by the event.