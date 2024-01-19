Elderly Woman Crashes into Wine World Store in Manchester: An Issue of Elderly Driver Safety?

An unforeseen accident at Manchester's Whiting Commons shopping center left the storefront of Wine World and the adjacent H&R Block office significantly damaged when an 88-year-old woman named Mary McGowan lost control of her 2020 Hyundai Tucson. The incident, which occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Lacey Road, has been initially attributed to 'driver error' by the Manchester police, currently investigating the situation.

Details of the Accident

The crash resulted in non-life-threatening injuries to McGowan, which included trauma to her neck, back, chest, and face. Despite the violent impact, she was found wearing a seatbelt, which possibly contributed to the injuries being less severe. As of now, no charges have been filed against the elderly driver, who was immediately rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

The storefront of Wine World bore the brunt of the crash, suffering considerable damage, and the impact was also felt by the adjacent H&R Block office. Both businesses are currently assessing the extent of the destruction and the necessary reparations.

Aging Population in Ocean County

The incident brings to light a significant demographic detail about Ocean County, where Manchester is located. According to the 2020 U.S. Census, the county has the second-highest population of residents aged 65 and over in the state, second only to Cape May County. This detail underscores the need for continued focus on elderly driver safety in the area.