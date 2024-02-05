Elderly Woman Crashes Car into KFC in Minnesota, No Injuries Reported

A quiet afternoon in Lakeville, Minnesota, was disrupted when an 85-year-old woman inadvertently propelled her vehicle into a local Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) establishment. The unusual accident, which took place just after midday on Monday, resulted in substantial structural damage to the restaurant and minor damage to the vehicle.

Incident Details

The Lakeville Police Department arrived swiftly on the scene, cordoning off the area and initiating an investigation into the incident. The authorities determined that the elderly driver showed no signs of impairment, pointing towards driver error as a likely cause of the accident. Thankfully, despite the magnitude of the crash, there were no injuries reported, either from the driver of the vehicle or the restaurant's patrons and employees.

Impact on the Restaurant

The accident's impact on the KFC branch was significant. The dining area of the restaurant, hit directly by the vehicle, suffered considerable damage and has been temporarily closed for repairs. Despite the incident's severity, the team at KFC managed to sustain the operation of the drive-thru service, continuing to serve customers amidst the chaos.

Community Response

The Lakeville community, while shocked, commended the swift response from the Police Department and the KFC staff's resilience. The incident serves as a reminder of the unpredictability of life, the importance of safe driving, and the remarkable adaptability of businesses in crisis situations.