Elderly Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Boulder: A Call for Witnesses

In the serene city of Boulder, Colorado, a quiet morning was shattered by a heartbreaking accident at the intersection of Broadway and Alpine Avenue. A 90-year-old woman became the unfortunate victim of a vehicle collision whilst making her way across a crosswalk. The Boulder Police Department, who responded to the reported incident at approximately 9:18 a.m., found the elderly pedestrian suffering from life-threatening injuries.

A Tragic End

Despite the immediate medical attention and her subsequent transportation to a nearby hospital, the nonagenarian succumbed to her injuries later that afternoon. The loss of her life has added a somber note to the city’s atmosphere, reminding everyone of the unpredictable nature of life and the importance of road safety.

An Unfortunate Collision

The vehicle involved in the accident was a 2022 Chrysler Pacifica, driven by a 35-year-old woman. Post-accident, she remained at the scene, evidently shaken but cooperative with the authorities. Interestingly, the preliminary investigation by the Boulder Police Department suggests that neither speed nor impairment were factors contributing to this unfortunate incident. It lends to the narrative a stark reminder that even in the absence of obvious transgressions, accidents can still occur.

Seeking Witnesses

As the investigation continues, the Boulder Police Department has urged any witnesses to the incident to step forward. They’ve requested that anyone with potential evidence or information contact Officer Steve Coon. The identities of both the victim and the driver have been kept confidential. In the wake of this tragic incident, local media outlet Denver7 is also actively seeking public input on this issue and any other story topics that demand revisitation and follow-up coverage.