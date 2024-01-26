Elderly Man's Death Following Fall from Roof Ruled Accidental

In an unfortunate incident, 83-year-old Matthew Shelton from Arklow, Wicklow met with an untimely death after a fall from a Perspex roof at his residence. The tragedy struck on July 24, 2021, and Mr. Shelton succumbed to multiple traumatic injuries the same day at St Vincent's University Hospital in Dublin.

Investigation Reveals No Foul Play

The inquest, held at Dublin District Coroner's Court, clarified that the police had not examined the accident scene. However, the absence of any signs indicating foul play led to a unanimous agreement on the accidental nature of Mr. Shelton's death. A man of many roles, Mr. Shelton had lived his life as a factory worker and a fisherman, known for his vitality despite his age.

Wife Discovers Tragedy

His wife, Margaret Shelton, who was home during the incident, found him on the ground after hearing an unusual noise. She initially assumed her husband was dead and was uncertain about why he had been on the roof. She conjectured that he might have suffered a heart attack.

Coroner's Report

Contrary to Margaret's speculation, Dr. Cróna Gallagher, the coroner, stated that the postmortem did not indicate any acute cardiac event. Instead, the injuries were consistent with a high fall, including fractured ribs and a brain haemorrhage. Dr. Gallagher ruled the death as accidental, offering high praise for Mr. Shelton's energy and determination. She extended her condolences to the Shelton family, acknowledging the shocking nature of the incident.