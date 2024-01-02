en English
Accidents

Sweet James Legal Aid Extends Support to Victim of Fatal Vegas Pedestrian Accident

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:07 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:03 pm EST
Sweet James Legal Aid Extends Support to Victim of Fatal Vegas Pedestrian Accident

In a heartbreaking incident on the night of December 22nd, a 70-year-old man lost his life in a pedestrian accident on Bruce Woodbury Drive, near Cougar Drive, Las Vegas. The man was crossing at a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a white 2019 Dodge Ram 1500. Immediately following the collision, the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital by emergency services. Despite their best efforts, the man succumbed to his injuries.

The area surrounding the accident scene was temporarily cordoned off for cleanup and thorough investigation by the local authorities. However, the identity of the deceased has still not been released to the public. As details unravel, they will be shared with the public in due course.

Legal Support for the Bereaved

In the wake of this devastating incident, legal firm Sweet James, known for their expertise in personal injury and wrongful death cases, extended their heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the victim. The firm, boasting two decades of experience, offered their legal services to those affected by this tragic accident. Sweet James is committed to seeking justice and compensation for their clients, and have made themselves available for free strategy sessions through a variety of communication methods.

Accidents United States
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

