Elderly Man in Critical Condition after Road Accident in Zejtun

In an unfortunate turn of events, a 79-year-old man from Gaxaq is presently battling for his life following a road accident on Tal-Barrani Road in Zejtun. The distressing incident unfolded at 10pm Friday night when the elderly man found himself in the path of a Ford Transit van, leading to a collision. The van was being driven by a 46-year-old man hailing from Tarxien.

Immediate Response and Medical Assistance

Immediately after the accident, the injured senior citizen was promptly attended to on the scene. He received preliminary first aid care before being transported to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance for more extensive treatment. His condition is reported as critical.

Investigation Underway

In a bid to uncover the exact circumstances leading up to the collision, Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech has launched an official inquiry. Concurrently, the police are undertaking their own investigations. As of now, it remains uncertain what factors contributed to this unfortunate event and the enquiries aim to bring clarity to the situation.

Seeking Answers and Ensuring Justice

The ongoing investigations will scrutinize the chain of events leading up to the accident. The primary goal is to establish responsibility, if any, and to ensure that justice is served. The accident has sent shockwaves through the community, with many holding their breath for the survival of the elderly man.