In a tragic turn of events, a 79-year-old man from Għaxaq finds himself grappling with life and death after a horrifying road accident, which took place on Tal-Barrani road in Żejtun. The incident happened at around 10pm on Friday night when a Ford Transit van, driven by a 46-year-old man from Tarxien, struck the elderly gentleman.

Immediate Medical Attention

Following the accident, first responders rushed to the scene where they administered first aid to the critically injured man. He was then immediately transported to Mater Dei Hospital via ambulance. The victim's current condition remains critical, with medical professionals working round the clock in an attempt to stabilize him.

Ongoing Investigations

Simultaneously, law enforcement agencies have been quick to spring into action. Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech has taken charge of an inquiry into the incident, while independent police investigations are also in progress to ascertain the circumstances that led to the unfortunate accident.

Role of Independent Journalism

As the story unfolds, the media's role in reporting such incidents is crucial. In the spirit of independent journalism, the incident brings to the fore broader issues concerning road safety, the welfare of senior citizens, and the responsibilities and implications of driving. The incident also underscores the importance of supporting independent journalism, which strives to bring to light such hard-hitting stories and inform the public about the reality on the ground.