Accidents

Elderly Man Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Grand Blanc Township

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:33 am EST
Elderly Man Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Grand Blanc Township

An 86-year-old man from Grand Blanc Township met a tragic end on a recent Monday night, losing his life in an unfortunate accident on East Baldwin Road. The incident occurred as the elderly man was taking a quiet stroll eastward between Saginaw Road and Ruby Street. His peaceful journey was abruptly cut short when he was hit by an eastbound BMW 430Xi.

A Tragic Collision

The BMW was being driven by a 26-year-old fellow resident of the same township. The impact was fatal, extinguishing the life of a man who had lived through eight decades. The identities of both the deceased and the driver remain undisclosed, as is the norm in such cases until investigations are complete and families are informed.

No Drugs or Alcohol Involved

Sergeant Tim Bueche of the township police was on the scene and conveyed that neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected to be involved. This bit of information, while not diminishing the enormity of the tragedy, at least rules out two common factors often associated with such accidents.

Investigation and Road Closure

The accident led to the closure of the road for over two hours. This was necessary to allow the Crash Investigation Reconstruction Team to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash. Assistance at the scene was provided by a host of emergency services, including the Grand Blanc Township Fire Department, police from Grand Blanc City, the Metro Police Authority, and the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

