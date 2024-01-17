Elderly Man Critically Injured in I-90 Crash, Bridge Suffers Significant Damage

In a catastrophic occurrence on Wednesday morning, a severe accident sent shockwaves along Interstate 90 near milepost 381. The incident, reported by an alert witness from Mitchell at 8:46 a.m., involved a 70-year-old man driving a 2020 freightliner truck, who met with a calamitous collision with a bridge overpass. The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office, along with the South Dakota Highway Patrol, was quickly dispatched to the scene, marking the beginning of a day fraught with peril and emergency responses.

Unforeseen Crisis on the Interstate

The freightliner truck, en route westbound, suddenly veered off, plunging into a ditch and colliding with the overpass of 457th Avenue. The impact was so severe that it left the elderly driver trapped inside the vehicle, encapsulated within a metallic prison of wreckage.

Summoning all their courage and expertise, firefighters swiftly embarked on a mission to extricate the trapped driver. Upon successful extraction, he was airlifted to a nearby hospital, wrestling with serious, life-threatening injuries that were a direct consequence of the severe collision.

Infrastructure Damage and Ongoing Investigation

However, the man wasn't the only victim of this unexpected catastrophe. The collision was so intense that it inflicted significant damage on the bridge, a vital infrastructural element of Interstate 90. The South Dakota Department of Transportation, recognizing the potential risk to public safety, made the immediate decision to shut down the bridge.

As the dust settles, investigations are currently underway to unravel the cause of the crash and its ripple effects on other vehicles plying the interstate. The puzzle pieces of this tragic incident are still being put together, with every lead and evidence being meticulously examined. This unfortunate incident was reported by the Sioux Falls Argus Leader, bringing the harsh reality of road safety into the limelight once again.