Elderly Driver’s SUV Crashes into New Milford House, No Injuries Reported

In the early morning of January 11, a 65-year-old woman lost control of her 2020 Acura RDX and crashed into a house on Webster Drive in the northern end of New Milford. The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. near Batterson Court, causing considerable damage to the front of the house and its front room. According to Police Chief Brian Clancy, the driver was luckily unharmed in the unexpected incident.

Rapid Response and Cleanup

Immediately following the crash, the New Milford Fire Department swiftly arrived at the scene to ensure the safety of the residents and assess the damage. Additional support was provided by the Oradell and River Edge Fire Departments, highlighting the strength of local cooperation in times of emergency. A crew from PSE&G was also dispatched, their priority being to ensure the safety of the utilities in the wake of the accident.

No Structural Damage Detected

Despite the visible damage to the front of the house and the front room, a meticulous inspection by a building inspector found no structural issues. This careful assessment allowed the house to be deemed safe for habitation, a glimmer of good news amidst the unfortunate event.

Safe Driving Reminder

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of safe driving, particularly for the elderly. While the driver was unharmed, the consequences could have been far more severe, underlining the need for constant vigilance and regular checks on vehicle condition to prevent such mishaps in the future.