Accidents

Elderly Couple Rescued from House Fire in Cheselbourne: The Role of Preparedness and Smoke Hoods

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:13 am EST
Elderly Couple Rescued from House Fire in Cheselbourne: The Role of Preparedness and Smoke Hoods

Cheselbourne, Dorset, was the scene of a dramatic rescue on Thursday, as firefighters saved an elderly couple trapped in their upstairs bedroom during a house fire. The fire, which originated on the ground floor due to an electrical fault, left the couple with no way out.

Swift Action and Smoke Hoods

The couple, following the instructions of a 999 call handler, blocked the door gap and covered their faces with wet towels. This action was crucial to protect them from the danger of smoke inhalation until the rescue team arrived. Fire crews, upon their arrival, employed smoke hoods to bring the couple to safety. These smoke hoods, having been in use for several years now, offer up to 15 minutes of protection from smoke by filtering out toxic gases.

Credit Where Credit is Due

Station manager Paul Webber from Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service praised the couple for their quick thinking and adherence to instructions. According to Webber, it was their calm and collected response that kept them safe until their rescue could be effected. His team is using this incident to stress the crucial importance of having an escape plan in place in the event of a fire.

Preparedness is Key

Fire is a fearsome force, and when it strikes, panic can often lead to tragedy. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of being prepared and staying calm. The fire service continues to urge individuals to consider what they would do in the event of a fire, and to have a plan in place. The quick actions of the couple and the efficient use of smoke hoods by the firefighters in this incident undoubtedly averted a potential disaster.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

