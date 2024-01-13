en English
Accidents

Eglinton Accident Underlines Urgent Need for Traffic Calming Measures

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:28 am EST
Eglinton Accident Underlines Urgent Need for Traffic Calming Measures

In the serene village of Eglinton, Co Derry, an unsettling incident has underlined an urgent call to action. A recent accident involving a woman and a child at a pedestrian crossing has amplified the need for traffic calming measures, a cause long championed by SDLP councillor Declan Norris. The unfortunate event occurred over a month ago, leading to both victims being rushed to Altnagelvin hospital.

Increased Traffic in Eglinton

Over time, Eglinton has witnessed a surge in traffic, with drivers increasingly using it as a shortcut to Derry amidst the ongoing construction of the A6 road. The incomplete A6 road has inadvertently funneled traffic through Eglinton, including heavy vehicles, adding to the village’s vehicular burden. The escalation in traffic, coupled with the proximity of schools and playgroups, has sparked unease among locals. A growing number of parents now hesitate to let their children walk to school, fearing possible accidents.

Councillor Norris’s Campaign for Pedestrian Crossings

Councillor Norris has been a vocal advocate for implementing traffic calming measures in the village. His campaign has spotlighted the need for pedestrian crossings on Coolafinney Road and Woodvale Road, both situated near Eglinton Primary School. The recent accident has given his campaign a renewed urgency, highlighting the perils of speeding and the importance of traffic calming measures for the village’s safety.

Towards a Safer Eglinton: Consultations and Discussions

Presently, a consultation is in progress for introducing traffic calming measures on Woodvale Road. The discussions are centered around the specific types of interventions that would be most effective in slowing down traffic. The recent accident has served as a stark reminder of the dangers the village faces, thereby heightening the need for swift and effective action to ensure safety on Eglinton’s roads.

author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

