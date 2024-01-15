en English
Accidents

Eastern Cape Tragedy: 12-Year-Old Boy Drowns Amid Severe Weather Conditions

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:04 pm EST
Eastern Cape Tragedy: 12-Year-Old Boy Drowns Amid Severe Weather Conditions

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 12-year-old boy tragically lost his life, drowning in the inundated Dutyini Village, part of the Umzimvubu Local Municipality, in Eastern Cape. The Alfred Nzo District disaster management team and the police braved the severe weather conditions to recover his body. These dire circumstances are part of a series of disasters triggered by heavy rainfall in the region, which also claimed another life by a lightning strike.

Unrelenting Rainfall and Its Aftermath

The relentless rainfall has not only resulted in loss of lives but has also left many people homeless. The once bustling communities now resemble ghost towns, with the heavy rains washing away dreams and livelihoods. The South African Weather Services warns that these heavy rains are expected to continue, throwing light on the impending danger.

A Plea for Caution

Lixolile Petela, the spokesperson for the Alfred Nzo District Municipality, confirmed the sad incident of the young boy’s drowning. Petela expressed his sympathy towards the bereaved family and the distressed community. He also seized the opportunity to reiterate the urgency of caution among the residents. Petela advised them to avoid rivers and dams, given the high probability of continued flooding.

Further Incidents Across the Region

In line with these tragic incidents, the body of a 13-year-old drowning victim was recovered from Izotsha River in Betania, Port Shepstone. The search mission for 23-year-old Thembinkosi Sihle Sibandze, who drowned amid the torrential rainfall, has been resumed. In another sorrowful event, the body of 23-year-old Thembinkosi Sihle, who drowned while herding cows during flash flooding, was recovered in Ottawa – KZN. These incidents underline the far-reaching impact of the adverse weather conditions and the need for preparedness and precautionary measures.

Accidents South Africa Weather
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

