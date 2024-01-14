Eastbound Lanes of I-90 Reopened After Crash Near Atlas Mine Road

Interstate 90 (I-90), a major highway artery in Shoshone County, Idaho, is once again flowing smoothly. Previously, a significant traffic incident had led to the closure of all eastbound lanes near Atlas Mine Road, causing considerable disruptions and delays. The Idaho Department of Transportation (ITD) had initially reported the situation, advising drivers to exercise extreme caution and, if possible, avoid the area entirely.

Incident Details and Response

The incident occurred at milepost 73, where an unexpected crash blocked all eastbound lanes. This is not an isolated event, however. Just the night before, severe winter weather conditions had forced the closure of I-90 near Vantage, Washington. These incidents highlight the challenges faced by drivers and road crews during the harsh winter months.

Efforts to Improve Road Conditions

In response to the situation near Vantage, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) dispatched crews to break up the ice on the roads and organize towing services for stranded vehicles. The eastbound alternate route was designated as SR 26 to Othello. Similar efforts were likely at play in Idaho, demonstrating the commitment of transportation departments in ensuring public safety and maintaining the flow of traffic.

Reopening and Current Traffic Situation

As of now, the eastbound lanes of I-90 near Atlas Mine Road in Idaho are fully reopened. Drivers should still expect some residual delays and continue to exercise caution while driving. The ITD will provide updates if more information becomes available or if the situation changes, keeping the public informed about the incident.