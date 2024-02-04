East Palestine Still Grapples with Aftermath of Norfolk Southern Train Derailment

One year after a catastrophic Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, the town's residents grapple with enduring concerns over their health and the safety of their environment. Amidst the struggle to reclaim their normal lives, businesses and households alike bear witness to the long-lasting effects of the disaster. Anna Sevi-Doss, a local business owner, now trusts only bottled water for consumption, while another entrepreneur, Joy Mascher, lives in constant apprehension of toxic contamination each time it rains.

Legacy of the Derailment

The train, which was hauling hazardous chemicals, derailed on February 3, 2023, spilling 116,000 gallons of the carcinogen vinyl chloride into the air. This led to the evacuation of 2,000 residents, forever changing the landscape of East Palestine. Norfolk Southern's cleanup operations have cost over $1 billion, and despite assurances from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) about the safety of the water, a concurrent report from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources revealed a chemical spill that caused the death of 3,500 small fish in local streams.

Residents' Struggle and Response

Residents continue to report ongoing illnesses and rashes linked to the chemical exposure from the derailment. Some, fearing the long-term health effects, have even opted to leave the area permanently. However, those who have chosen to stay, have formed a Unity Council, remaining vigilant about their health concerns and demanding accountability from Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern's Pledge and Legal Repercussions

On the other end, Alan Shaw, the CEO of Norfolk Southern, admits that there's more to be done and details the company's efforts in financially assisting the affected, funding safety training facilities, and committing to long-term remediation and health support. Yet, the residents' skepticism lingers. Legal actions have been initiated against Norfolk Southern, including state lawsuits and a class action lawsuit involving residents like Sevi-Doss and Mascher. These legal proceedings aim to hold the corporation financially accountable for the disaster and its aftermath.

Meanwhile, other residents like Kathy Rimbey acknowledge Norfolk Southern's efforts but remain cautious, sticking to bottled water and relying on air purifiers provided by the company. As the community seeks to heal, Shaw commits to working with them to establish a long-term health care fund, pledging that the company will remain in East Palestine for as long as necessary.