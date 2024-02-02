East Palestine: A Year After the Train Derailment, a Mixed Reality

Within the cozy borders of East Palestine, Ohio, life presents a dualistic panorama months after a Norfolk Southern train derailment spilled hazardous chemicals and ignited into a fiery spectacle. The incident, which happened on February 3, 2023, involved a controlled burn of vinyl chloride from derailed tank cars, an image still vivid in the memory of the town's residents.

The Lingering Impact

Despite the resumption of daily routines, the aftermath of the derailment persists, casting long shadows over the community. A handful of residents have yet to return home, their concerns over health taking precedence. Symptoms such as respiratory issues, rashes, and headaches have emerged, fueling fears about the long-term health implications of the chemicals released, including vinyl chloride.

Between Trust and Skepticism

Trust in the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) assurance that the air and water quality is safe is divided, and so are the sentiments of the residents. While some remain skeptical, others, including Village Council member Linda May, are eager to embrace the future, buoyed by the financial investment by the railroad and governments for recovery. The optimism extends to the potential revitalization of the town.

Health Study and Cleanup Efforts

An ongoing health study led by Dr. Erin Haynes from the University of Kentucky brings a glimmer of hope, showing no alarming levels of cancer-causing dioxins in residents' blood tests. Yet, further research is warranted. On the other hand, EPA's Mark Durno remains confident that vinyl chloride will not instigate long-term health effects. However, community trust is shaky, given the lingering chemical odors and residues in local creeks.

Investment and Recovery

Norfolk Southern has committed over $49 million to community projects and is setting up funds to address potential health and water contamination issues. The cleanup operation, which has seen the removal of significant amounts of contaminated soil and water, is expected to wrap up by mid-2024, transitioning into a long-term monitoring phase. Barb Kliner, a former school district CFO, sees the derailment paradoxically as a potential lifeline for the struggling town, owing to the substantial investments made in its recovery.