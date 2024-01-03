East Fishkill Mourns the Loss of Police Officer Daniel DiDato

In a tragic turn of events, East Fishkill police officer Daniel Paul DiDato has passed away. The 47-year-old officer succumbed to injuries from a car accident while on duty on Monday, December 18. DiDato was a seasoned law enforcement professional, with a career spanning nearly two decades.

A Lifelong Commitment to Law Enforcement

DiDato’s tenure in law enforcement began with the Department of Environmental Protection, where he served from 2001 to 2005. His commitment to public safety led him to the East Fishkill Police Department, where he donned the badge for 19 impressive years. Recognized twice with lifesaving awards, DiDato was known for his unwavering dedication. Apart from his daily duties, he also contributed as a field training officer, continuing to shape the future of law enforcement.

Remembering Officer DiDato

Born in the Bronx, DiDato moved to Hopewell Junction and pursued his education at John Jay Senior High School and Dutchess Community College. A sports enthusiast, he cheered passionately for the New York Rangers and Yankees. True to his roots, he was a self-proclaimed connoisseur of food and pizza. His unexpected demise has sent shockwaves through the community. He is survived by his parents, two brothers, numerous relatives, and a legion of friends and fellow officers.

A Community in Mourning

The East Fishkill Police Department is in deep mourning over the loss of one of their own. Officer DiDato was the first from the department to lose his life in the line of duty, a grim testament to the risks law enforcement officers face daily. The department has expressed its profound gratitude for the outpouring of support during this challenging time. A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled at St. Columba Church, followed by entombment at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. The public is encouraged to honor DiDato’s memory with donations to the East Fishkill PBA.