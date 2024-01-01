en English
Accidents

Early Morning Two-Car Collision in Barbados, Another Tragic Crash in Missouri

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:44 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 11:49 am EST
Early Morning Two-Car Collision in Barbados, Another Tragic Crash in Missouri

In the hush of the early morning hours, a sudden two-car collision jolted the tranquility at the junction of Deacons/Fairfield and Black Rock Main Road, St Michael, Barbados. The incident, which occurred around 3:10 a.m., involved two vehicles carrying five occupants in total – three in one car and two in the other.

Unknown Injuries, Immediate Response

The extent of injuries sustained by the individuals involved in the crash remains undisclosed as of this report. Authorities, quick to respond, have arrived on the scene to manage the unfolding situation and initiate an investigation into the cause of the accident.

(Also Read: Navy Serviceman Charged in Cyclists’ Tragic Accident Raises Road Safety Concerns)

Waiting for Further Details

Further details about the incident, including the condition of those involved and any potential traffic disruptions, are currently under wraps as the investigation progresses. The community and commuters are eagerly awaiting additional information to help paint a clearer picture of the incident.

(Also Read: Severe Traffic Accident Reported on Prince Charles Drive)

Another Collision in Missouri

In a related incident, a serious car collision occurred at Mo-43 and Route M/Baseline Blvd in Missouri. The unfortunate event involved a Pontiac Grand Prix and a Volvo tractor-trailer. The driver of the Pontiac, 36-year-old Kevin Ford, tragically lost his life in the crash. The collision led to a blockade of Baseline Blvd for over two hours, and authorities are still investigating the incident.

1
Accidents Barbados
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

