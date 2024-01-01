en English
Accidents

Early Morning Two-Car Collision Disrupts Tranquility in St Michael, Barbados

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 1, 2024 at 6:43 pm EST
Early Morning Two-Car Collision Disrupts Tranquility in St Michael, Barbados

In the stillness of the early morning, an unexpected event shattered the peace in St Michael, Barbados. At approximately 3:10 a.m., the stoplights junction became the stage for a two-car collision, transforming the intersection of Deacons/Fairfield and Black Rock Main Road into a scene of flashing lights and concerned citizens.

A Collision in the Early Morning Silence

According to the reports, the collision involved a total of five individuals – three in one vehicle and two in the other. The quiet streets were suddenly awash with the noise of screeching tires, the crunch of metal on metal, and the concerned voices of those involved in the crash.

Authorities Arrive on Scene

As soon as the news of the accident reached the authorities, police rushed to the scene. Their presence brought a sense of order amidst the chaos, managing the immediate situation and beginning their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Injuries: Unknown

While the facts are still being gathered, the extent of any injuries sustained by those involved in the crash has not been disclosed. The condition of the five individuals is a concern, with the hope that their injuries, if any, are not severe.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers present even in the early hours of the morning. As the investigation continues, the community awaits further information and the recovery of those involved. This unexpected event has certainly left an imprint on the tranquil early morning atmosphere of St Michael, Barbados.

Accidents Barbados
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

