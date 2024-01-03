en English
Accidents

Early Morning Road Accident Closes A635 Manchester Road in Audenshaw

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:36 am EST
Early this morning, an unforeseen road incident led to the closure of a key roadway in Audenshaw, bringing the local commute to a grinding halt. The A635 Manchester Road, a major artery in the local transportation network, was shut down due to a road-traffic collision. The accident occurred on the westbound side of the road, near the Snipe Retail Park, between Snipe Way and Lumb Way.

Details of the Incident

The unfortunate event unravelled at approximately 2 am. Police officers from Greater Manchester Police, alert and ready to respond, arrived at the scene around 2:05 am. The swift response by the authorities underscores their commitment to the safety of the city’s residents.

The closure of the A635 Manchester Road has resulted in slow traffic from Snipe Way to A662 Lumb Lane, making it a testing morning for commuters. The ripple effect of this incident is palpable, affecting not only those involved but also the larger community grappling with the disruption.

Updates and Responses

Details about the accident, including its cause and the condition of those involved, are yet to be officially released. While the investigation and clearing process is ongoing, the road remains shut, further testing the patience and resilience of the commuters.

Updates on the situation are being disseminated through a live blog, ensuring that the public stays informed about the developments. This approach to providing real-time information reflects the authorities’ transparency and their intent to minimize the impact on the city’s residents.

In the wake of the accident, local residents are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictability of life, the importance of road safety, and the role of each citizen in maintaining it.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

