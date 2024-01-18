Durham Hit-and-Run Crash Claims Life of Pedestrian

In a tragic turn of events, a hit-and-run crash in Durham on Saturday night resulted in the death of a 64-year-old pedestrian, Jerry Evans Armstrong. The incident, which occurred around 8 p.m. on Holloway Street near Adams Street, has left the local community in mourning over the untimely loss of a fellow citizen.

Details of the Incident

Armstrong was crossing the street when he was hit by a vehicle that subsequently sped away from the scene. The suspected vehicle is believed to be a silver Chevrolet Cruz, which was seen continuing east on Holloway Street after the collision. Witnesses to the incident have been left shocked and dismayed by the driver's lack of regard for human life.

Suspect Arrested

In a significant breakthrough, a 17-year-old male driver has been charged in connection with the crash. The young man, whose identity has not been released due to his minor status, faces multiple traffic-related charges. He has been taken into police custody and was given a $100,000 unsecured bond. The arrest marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing investigation, bringing some relief to a community seeking justice.

Community Mourns Loss

The loss of Armstrong marks a somber moment for the Durham community. Known for his affable nature and zest for life, Armstrong's untimely demise has created a void that will be hard to fill. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of irresponsible driving and the need for stricter enforcement of traffic laws.