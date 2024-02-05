Duluth Resident Logan Woock Tragically Killed in Car Crash

In the early hours of Sunday, a tragic car accident took the life of 26-year-old Duluth resident, Logan Woock. The incident occurred on the West Skyline Parkway, specifically on the 1400 block, leaving the community in shock and grief.

Details of the Incident

According to the Duluth Police Department, the fatal accident occurred around 3:30 a.m. Woock's vehicle unexpectedly left the road and rolled off, leading to disastrous consequences. Despite being strapped in with his seatbelt, Woock succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigation Underway

The Duluth Police Department was alerted about the accident promptly, arriving at the scene to find Woock alone in the car. The circumstances leading up to this tragic event are still unclear, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Loss of a Community Member

The sudden and tragic loss of Logan Woock, a young member of the Duluth community, has undoubtedly left a void. As the investigation continues, the community waits in anticipation, hoping for answers to this unfortunate incident.