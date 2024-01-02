en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

DUI Arrest Follows Fatal Hit-and-Run on Interstate-495

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:31 pm EST
DUI Arrest Follows Fatal Hit-and-Run on Interstate-495

On the cold night of December 30, a tragic incident unfolded on Interstate-495 in Andover, Massachusetts. Jaymee K. Miller, a 32-year-old woman from Lawrence, was arrested, marking a grim end to an ill-fated journey. The incident involved a 2014 Ford Edge, driven by Miller, colliding with a 2009 Honda Fit in the northbound lane, transforming a routine drive into a chaotic scene of metal, glass, and human suffering.

The Collision

The Ford, seemingly indifferent to the devastation left in its wake, did not stop and continued north. The Honda was forced into a guardrail, its rear passengers, a 76-year-old man and 75-year-old woman, critically trapped within the twisted metal. The Jaws of Life, a tool often the last resort in desperate rescue attempts, were used to extricate the trapped passengers.

The Aftermath

They were airlifted to Boston hospitals, where the battle for life continued. Luzmila Quispe, the 75-year-old woman, however, succumbed to her injuries—a life abruptly ended in the cold sterility of a hospital room, far removed from the warmth of the family hearth she might have known. The other individuals in the Honda, who were seated at the front, managed to escape with minor injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital.

The Arrest

In the aftermath of the crash, the authorities located the Ford at a Gulf gas station in Lawrence, a silent testament to the deadly incident. The driver, Miller, was found at the gas station, her demeanor and actions leading to a field sobriety test administered by the State Police. The test, a damning indicator of impaired judgment and skewed priorities, resulted in Miller’s arrest. Operating under the influence of liquor, leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury, and leaving the scene of a crash causing property damage—Miller faces these charges with the potential for their severity to be heightened following the death of Quispe.

The incident on the Interstate-495, while tragic, serves as a stark reminder of the grave consequences that can result from irresponsible decisions and actions. As the case proceeds, it will underscore the importance of road safety and adherence to traffic laws, reinforcing the message that our roads are shared spaces, where the actions of one can impact many.

0
Accidents United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Catastrophic Building Collapse Unveils Property Mogul's Reversal of Fortunes

By Momen Zellmi

Woman Injured by Falling Tree During Storm Henk in Orpington

By Wojciech Zylm

Winnipeg Toddler's Brush with Death: The Hidden Threat of Illicit Drugs

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Fatal New Year's Eve Collision Claims Life of Elderly Woman in Idaho

By BNN Correspondents

Major Fire at CMR Shopping Mall in Hyderabad Causes Significant Damage ...
@Accidents · 7 mins
Major Fire at CMR Shopping Mall in Hyderabad Causes Significant Damage ...
heart comment 0
North Carolina Man Dies in Vintage Truck Accident in South Carolina

By BNN Correspondents

North Carolina Man Dies in Vintage Truck Accident in South Carolina
Tragic Highway 14 Crash Claims Four Lives, Community Rallies to Support Victims’ Families

By Dil Bar Irshad

Tragic Highway 14 Crash Claims Four Lives, Community Rallies to Support Victims' Families
Fatal Collision in Newark, Delaware Claims Life of Woman

By BNN Correspondents

Fatal Collision in Newark, Delaware Claims Life of Woman
North Carolina Man Killed in Vintage Truck Crash in South Carolina

By Shivani Chauhan

North Carolina Man Killed in Vintage Truck Crash in South Carolina
Latest Headlines
World News
Cornerback D.J. James: Agility, Precision, and Potential
13 seconds
Cornerback D.J. James: Agility, Precision, and Potential
Internet Star Rut Daniels to Attend Fishing for Ducks Event
1 min
Internet Star Rut Daniels to Attend Fishing for Ducks Event
ChatGPT's Diagnostic Accuracy Questioned in Pediatric Cases: Study
1 min
ChatGPT's Diagnostic Accuracy Questioned in Pediatric Cases: Study
New Record Set with 94-Pound Blue Catfish Caught in Lake Wateree
1 min
New Record Set with 94-Pound Blue Catfish Caught in Lake Wateree
Cody Rhodes Tops Merchandise Sales Chart in December 2023
1 min
Cody Rhodes Tops Merchandise Sales Chart in December 2023
Jake DeBrusk: Boston Bruins' Uncertain Trade Asset as NHL Deadline Nears
2 mins
Jake DeBrusk: Boston Bruins' Uncertain Trade Asset as NHL Deadline Nears
Insulin Price Cap to Benefit Millions of Americans
2 mins
Insulin Price Cap to Benefit Millions of Americans
Ryan Moloney: A Triumph Over Spinal Surgery and the Return of 'Neighbours'
2 mins
Ryan Moloney: A Triumph Over Spinal Surgery and the Return of 'Neighbours'
Nikki Haley's Super PAC Targets Ron DeSantis over China Stance
2 mins
Nikki Haley's Super PAC Targets Ron DeSantis over China Stance
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
32 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
36 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
39 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
47 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
1 hour
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
1 hour
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app