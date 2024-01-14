Dual Traffic Incidents Involving Horses Shake Comanche County

Early on the morning of January 13th, a tranquil drive on U.S. 67 in Comanche County, Texas, turned tragic as two separate traffic incidents unfolded, involving two vehicles and three horses. The peaceful predawn was shattered by the disquieting clash of metal and flesh, highlighting the unexpected perils that sometimes lurk on our roads.

First Incident: Unexpected Encounter

The day had barely begun when the first crash happened at around 7:12 a.m. near Proctor, just northwest of mile marker 534. A Ford dually was heading southeast, its driver likely anticipating an uneventful drive. However, fate had other plans. Suddenly, several horses materialized on the road ahead. Despite the driver’s desperate attempts to brake and steer away, two of the horses were hit. The impact was fatal, and they died on the spot, underscoring the destructive potential when vehicles and large animals collide.

Second Incident: A Deja Vu Tragedy

As emergency services responded to the first incident, a second accident, chillingly similar, took place. Another vehicle, a Ford Mustang, also traveling southeast, collided with a third horse. The echo of the first accident was impossible to ignore, a stark reminder of the danger posed when wildlife strays onto our highways.

Ongoing Investigations and Unknown Conditions

Both accidents are currently under investigation by local authorities. The condition of those involved has not been disclosed, leaving a cloud of uncertainty hovering over this tragic event. However, a glimmer of relief came from a family member who confirmed that one of the drivers involved is unharmed. As we await further details, these incidents serve as a sobering reminder about the unpredictability of life and the importance of road safety.