en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Dual Traffic Incidents Involving Horses Shake Comanche County

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:39 pm EST
Dual Traffic Incidents Involving Horses Shake Comanche County

Early on the morning of January 13th, a tranquil drive on U.S. 67 in Comanche County, Texas, turned tragic as two separate traffic incidents unfolded, involving two vehicles and three horses. The peaceful predawn was shattered by the disquieting clash of metal and flesh, highlighting the unexpected perils that sometimes lurk on our roads.

First Incident: Unexpected Encounter

The day had barely begun when the first crash happened at around 7:12 a.m. near Proctor, just northwest of mile marker 534. A Ford dually was heading southeast, its driver likely anticipating an uneventful drive. However, fate had other plans. Suddenly, several horses materialized on the road ahead. Despite the driver’s desperate attempts to brake and steer away, two of the horses were hit. The impact was fatal, and they died on the spot, underscoring the destructive potential when vehicles and large animals collide.

Second Incident: A Deja Vu Tragedy

As emergency services responded to the first incident, a second accident, chillingly similar, took place. Another vehicle, a Ford Mustang, also traveling southeast, collided with a third horse. The echo of the first accident was impossible to ignore, a stark reminder of the danger posed when wildlife strays onto our highways.

Ongoing Investigations and Unknown Conditions

Both accidents are currently under investigation by local authorities. The condition of those involved has not been disclosed, leaving a cloud of uncertainty hovering over this tragic event. However, a glimmer of relief came from a family member who confirmed that one of the drivers involved is unharmed. As we await further details, these incidents serve as a sobering reminder about the unpredictability of life and the importance of road safety.

0
Accidents United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
14 seconds ago
Charred Body Found in Car Fire in Thiruvambady, Kozhikode: A Case of Suspected Suicide
In the late hours of Friday, a tragic incident occurred in Thiruvambady, Kozhikode, where a charred body was discovered inside a Maruti Alto car engulfed in flames. The vehicle belonged to 57-year-old Augustine Joseph, a resident of Punnakkal. The incident was reported by a motorcyclist who noticed the burning car on the roadside near midnight
Charred Body Found in Car Fire in Thiruvambady, Kozhikode: A Case of Suspected Suicide
Avalanche at Palisades Tahoe: A Tale of Survival, Loss, and Lessons
15 mins ago
Avalanche at Palisades Tahoe: A Tale of Survival, Loss, and Lessons
Bystanders to the Rescue: Two People and Dog Saved from Icy Okanagan Lake
24 mins ago
Bystanders to the Rescue: Two People and Dog Saved from Icy Okanagan Lake
Fatal Accident Shakes Orcutt: Man Killed on Highways 1 and 135
5 mins ago
Fatal Accident Shakes Orcutt: Man Killed on Highways 1 and 135
Fire at Raleigh Apartment Complex: Five Hospitalized, Investigation Underway
9 mins ago
Fire at Raleigh Apartment Complex: Five Hospitalized, Investigation Underway
Grave Multi-Vehicle Crash Disrupts Auckland's State Highway 1
14 mins ago
Grave Multi-Vehicle Crash Disrupts Auckland's State Highway 1
Latest Headlines
World News
Jellyfish Sting Triggers Allergic Reaction: A Heroic Helicopter Rescue in K'gari
10 seconds
Jellyfish Sting Triggers Allergic Reaction: A Heroic Helicopter Rescue in K'gari
Australian Open Begins: Leylah Fernandez Advances, Kamilla Rakhimova Makes History
11 seconds
Australian Open Begins: Leylah Fernandez Advances, Kamilla Rakhimova Makes History
Mustapha Inuwa: A Call for Political Reform and Widespread Participation in Nigeria
16 seconds
Mustapha Inuwa: A Call for Political Reform and Widespread Participation in Nigeria
High School Wrestlers Showcase Skills at Eastern States Classic
30 seconds
High School Wrestlers Showcase Skills at Eastern States Classic
Rick Pitino Unveils Deep Disdain for Losing After St. John's Defeat
30 seconds
Rick Pitino Unveils Deep Disdain for Losing After St. John's Defeat
Senior Congress Leader TH Musthafa Passes Away, Leaving a Remarkable Legacy
32 seconds
Senior Congress Leader TH Musthafa Passes Away, Leaving a Remarkable Legacy
Unyielding Love Triumphs: Couple Reunited After 13-Year Separation
42 seconds
Unyielding Love Triumphs: Couple Reunited After 13-Year Separation
AEW Dynamite: Young Bucks to Address Fans; High-Stakes Championship Matches Announced
48 seconds
AEW Dynamite: Young Bucks to Address Fans; High-Stakes Championship Matches Announced
Pennsylvania State Police Swap Uniforms for Hockey Gear in Charity Event
58 seconds
Pennsylvania State Police Swap Uniforms for Hockey Gear in Charity Event
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app