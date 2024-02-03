Drunken Thai Officer's Rampage Causes Severe Traffic Accident

Na Nai, a quiet province in Sakon Nakhon, Thailand, was plunged into disarray when one of its protectors turned into a perpetrator. Pol Snr Sgt Maj Somsong Sriardree-ara, an officer at the Na Nai police station, caused a severe traffic accident while under the influence of alcohol. The incident, which took place on Prem Pracharath Road, saw Sriardree-ara's white pickup truck crashing into multiple vehicles, including a motorbike carrying a 12-year-old boy.

The boy was dragged for a heartrending 300 metres by the pickup, leaving him in critical condition with broken legs and other serious injuries. The incident did not end there. The officer's pickup continued its destructive path, resulting in a total of eight motorcycles, another car, and a three-wheeler being hit before the officer was finally apprehended.

Alcohol: The Silent Accomplice

Upon testing, Sriardree-ara's alcohol level was found to be over 321 milligrammes. This is well above the level known to cause dizziness and loss of consciousness. The accident's severity and Sriardree-ara's deeply impaired state have raised questions about the efficacy of Thailand's drink-driving campaigns and law enforcement.

Dr Taejing Siripanich, secretary-general of a local foundation, has criticized the incident, stating it as a reflection of the failures in Thailand's law enforcement. He called for stricter laws and enforcement against drunk driving. This includes penalties for alcohol sellers who allow intoxicated individuals to drive.