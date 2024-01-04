en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Drunk Driving Fatal Crash in El Paso Sparks Safety Concerns

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:32 pm EST
Drunk Driving Fatal Crash in El Paso Sparks Safety Concerns

In an unfortunate turn of events, 32-year-old Martin Medina Jr. was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter following a fatal crash on Interstate 10 in El Paso, Texas. The incident, which unfolded in the early morning hours of December 17 near Exit 16, saw Medina lose control of his speeding vehicle and collide with a semi-trailer that was parked in the emergency lane.

Details of the Incident

The high-velocity crash resulted in the tragic death of Alexander Ortiz, who was thrown from the vehicle and became trapped underneath it. El Paso Police Department officers suspect that Ortiz was not wearing a seat belt while seated in the back seat. Medina, the driver, sustained severe injuries in the crash, requiring treatment at two different medical centers before being booked into the El Paso County jail on a bond of $110,000.

Medina’s Conflicting Accounts

Court documents reveal that Medina admitted to consuming alcohol prior to the accident. However, his accounts regarding the presence of others in the car at the time of the incident were found to be inconsistent. The Special Traffic Investigations unit is currently involved in the ongoing investigation of the case.

Implications of the Incident

While the details surrounding the incident leading to the pursuit remain undisclosed, this heartbreaking event underscores the challenges that law enforcement agencies face in maintaining public safety. It also serves as a harsh reminder of the dangers posed by high-speed pursuits and the devastating consequences of impaired driving on the city’s roads and freeways.

0
Accidents United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
45 seconds ago
Tragic New Year’s Eve: Class XII Student Drowns Following Argument with Girlfriend
On New Year’s eve, a festive celebration turned into a tragic event as an 18-year-old Class XII student, K Arivukarasan, tragically drowned. This incident took place on a beach near Uthandi, where Arivukarasan and his friends had gathered to welcome the new year. Confrontation and Disappearance As the group reveled on the beach, the atmosphere
Tragic New Year’s Eve: Class XII Student Drowns Following Argument with Girlfriend
Swift Naka Police Response Prevents Tragedy as Buildings Collapse in India
11 mins ago
Swift Naka Police Response Prevents Tragedy as Buildings Collapse in India
Wind Turbine Blade Truck Collides with Bridge in Poland: Bridge Collapses
14 mins ago
Wind Turbine Blade Truck Collides with Bridge in Poland: Bridge Collapses
Tragic Vehicular Accident Claims Life in Mishawaka, Indiana
1 min ago
Tragic Vehicular Accident Claims Life in Mishawaka, Indiana
Investigation Initiated After Train-Truck Collision Amid Lawmakers' Border Visit
4 mins ago
Investigation Initiated After Train-Truck Collision Amid Lawmakers' Border Visit
Teenagers Rescued from Foggy Hike Amidst Bison Encounter in Syracuse
9 mins ago
Teenagers Rescued from Foggy Hike Amidst Bison Encounter in Syracuse
Latest Headlines
World News
Pragya Singh Thakur Balances Judicial Process and Party Directives Amid Controversies
21 seconds
Pragya Singh Thakur Balances Judicial Process and Party Directives Amid Controversies
Lucy Hale Marks Two Years of Sobriety, Reflects on Personal Journey
34 seconds
Lucy Hale Marks Two Years of Sobriety, Reflects on Personal Journey
Clark County School Board Elections: Garcia Morales Re-elected as President
42 seconds
Clark County School Board Elections: Garcia Morales Re-elected as President
Rashid Shaheed: From Undrafted Player to Pro Bowl Starter
47 seconds
Rashid Shaheed: From Undrafted Player to Pro Bowl Starter
Three Pittsburgh Steelers Selected for NFL 2024 Pro Bowl Games
52 seconds
Three Pittsburgh Steelers Selected for NFL 2024 Pro Bowl Games
Three Signs Your Child Needs a Doctor: Insights from Mayo Clinic's Dr. Angela Mattke
1 min
Three Signs Your Child Needs a Doctor: Insights from Mayo Clinic's Dr. Angela Mattke
Habersham Central and Buford Girls' Basketball Teams Clinch Victories
2 mins
Habersham Central and Buford Girls' Basketball Teams Clinch Victories
Jelena Ostapenko Dedicates Brisbane Win to Late Father on His Death Anniversary
3 mins
Jelena Ostapenko Dedicates Brisbane Win to Late Father on His Death Anniversary
Rudder Girls' Basketball Team Triumphs Over Magnolia in Overtime Clash
3 mins
Rudder Girls' Basketball Team Triumphs Over Magnolia in Overtime Clash
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app