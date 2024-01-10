en English
Accidents

Drowning Incident in Johannesburg’s Jukskei River Raises Safety Concerns Amidst Heavy Rains

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:56 pm EST
In a tragic event in Johannesburg, two women lost their lives during a cleansing ritual in the Jukskei River, a stark reminder of the dangers posed by heavy rains and flooding. The incident occurred on Wednesday when the Johannesburg Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were called to the scene at 11:40. They successfully recovered the bodies in the areas of Morningside and Witkoppen while two other individuals managed to survive the ordeal without requiring hospitalization.

Rising Concerns Over Rituals Amidst Heavy Rain

Following this deadly incident, EMS has issued an urgent plea to church leaders and religious groups. The call encourages these groups to refrain from conducting rituals near water bodies during the rainy season. This plea forms part of a broader initiative aimed at preventing further tragedies. Since November of the previous year, EMS has been conducting awareness campaigns, including in the Alexandra area, underscoring the risks associated with water bodies during heavy rainfall.

Emergency Services’ Response

The spokesperson for EMS, Robert Mulaudzi, expressed deep concern over the drowning incidents. Mulaudzi emphasized the importance of heeding weather warnings, particularly during periods of torrential rain and flooding that have led to multiple drowning incidents. In a separate but related event earlier in the week, flooding resulted in the tragic deaths of 40 people and left 47 without homes.

Proactive Measures by the Provincial Department

In response to the flooding, the provincial cooperative governance and traditional affairs department has been proactive in issuing weather warnings. The department has been advising residents in low-lying areas and those living on riverbanks to prepare for potential evacuations. The heavy rains have wreaked havoc across various municipalities, including Alfred Duma, Ladysmith, eMadlangeni, Endumeni, eThekwini, Greater Kokstad, Impendle, Inge, Inkosi Langalibalele, Escourt, Sobabili, KwaDukuza, and Maphumulo.

Accidents Africa Weather
Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

