Driver Survives Lorry Crash on M57 Motorway, Police Seek Information

In a remarkable escape from a potentially catastrophic situation, a lorry driver survived a dramatic accident on the M57 motorway near junction four.

The vehicle departed the roadway and collided with several trees at around 4:30 pm on Thursday, December 28.

The accident resulted in a complete closure of the motorway towards Switch Island, causing significant disruption to the traffic flow.

(Also Read: Laura Lynch, Founding Member of The Chicks, Dies in Car Accident)

Emergency Services Swift Response

Merseyside Police, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, and the North West Ambulance Service promptly responded to the crash.

(Also Read: Weekend of Accidents in Luxembourg: Changes in Medical Services in Bremen, Hessen Sees Increase in Accidents)

They found the lorry upright on all four wheels with the driver, who was conscious and breathing, still inside. The North West Ambulance Service performed a precautionary check and confirmed that the driver was without serious injuries.

Read More