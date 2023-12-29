en English
Accidents

Driver Survives Lorry Crash on M57 Motorway, Police Seek Information

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:11 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 11:16 am EST
Driver Survives Lorry Crash on M57 Motorway, Police Seek Information

In a remarkable escape from a potentially catastrophic situation, a lorry driver survived a dramatic accident on the M57 motorway near junction four.

The vehicle departed the roadway and collided with several trees at around 4:30 pm on Thursday, December 28.

The accident resulted in a complete closure of the motorway towards Switch Island, causing significant disruption to the traffic flow.

(Also Read: Laura Lynch, Founding Member of The Chicks, Dies in Car Accident)

Emergency Services Swift Response

Merseyside Police, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, and the North West Ambulance Service promptly responded to the crash.

(Also Read: Weekend of Accidents in Luxembourg: Changes in Medical Services in Bremen, Hessen Sees Increase in Accidents)

They found the lorry upright on all four wheels with the driver, who was conscious and breathing, still inside. The North West Ambulance Service performed a precautionary check and confirmed that the driver was without serious injuries.

Accidents United Kingdom
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

