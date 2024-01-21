Driver Injured in Vehicle-Deer Collision on US Hwy 14 near Coon Valley

On the evening of Thursday, January 18, a routine drive turned into an alarming incident on US Highway 14 near County Road N, in the rural expanse of Coon Valley, located in the town of Hamburg. The main character of this real-life drama was a deer, oblivious to the dangers of the road, and 34-year-old Jayme M. Flaig, who found himself in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Rural Roads: An Unpredictable Stage

Rural roads, often quiet and serene, can suddenly become the unpredictable stage for accidents involving wildlife. This is precisely what happened when Flaig's vehicle collided with a deer around 6 p.m., turning an ordinary commute into a cautionary tale of wildlife encounters on secluded roadways.

Emergency Response: A Swift Symphony

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office 911 Dispatch Center promptly received the report of the accident. A swift and coordinated response ensued, underscoring the readiness of our emergency services to deal with unexpected situations. The Coon Valley Fire Department, Coon Valley First Responders, and Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance all sprang into action, their well-coordinated efforts ensuring Flaig received immediate attention.

A Close Shave with Wildlife: The Aftermath

The aftermath of the incident saw Flaig transported to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse for treatment. His injuries, though reported as minor, underscored the potential severity of such unexpected wildlife encounters. As of now, no further details regarding his condition or the extent of his injuries have been provided.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety and awareness, especially on rural roads, where wildlife encounters can drastically alter an otherwise ordinary drive. As we continue to share our surroundings with nature's inhabitants, let this incident serve as a reminder to maintain vigilance on the road, particularly in areas known for wildlife activity.