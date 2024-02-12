Driver and Passenger Critically Injured in US 62 South Crash

Monday afternoon on US 62 South near Rowe Ging Road outside Washington Court House, a car accident left two individuals with severe injuries. The vehicle swerved off the road and collided with a tree, requiring a swift response from Fayette County EMS, the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, and the Concord Green Fire Department.

A Fateful Detour

The crash took place on February 12, 2024, at approximately 3:00 PM. The driver and passenger were traveling along US 62 South when, for reasons still under investigation, their vehicle veered off the road and struck a tree. Emergency service personnel were quickly dispatched to the scene.

Rapid Response and Critical Care

Upon arrival, first responders determined that both the driver and passenger had sustained serious injuries. Given the severity of their conditions, they were transported via medical helicopter to a nearby hospital for further treatment. As of now, the identities of the individuals involved have not been released.

An Ongoing Investigation

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the causes of the accident. While the events leading up to the crash remain unclear, authorities will piece together information from witness accounts, evidence collected at the scene, and any other relevant data.

As the investigation unfolds, the community waits for answers to the many questions surrounding this unfortunate incident. In the meantime, our thoughts are with the injured individuals and their loved ones during this difficult time.

