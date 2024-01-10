Dramatic Rescue of Kayakers on River Bann Highlights Collaborative Efforts of Emergency Services

Two kayakers found themselves battling for survival in a perilous situation on the River Bann, clinging to tree branches amidst an unexpectedly strong tide. This dramatic incident occurred around 18:20 GMT on Tuesday, and thanks to the vigilance of passing dog walkers who alerted authorities, a rescue operation was hastily set in motion.

Rescue Operation Unfolds

Police officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) responded promptly to the distress call and entered the hazardous river waters to execute the rescue. Demonstrating both courage and resourcefulness, the officers managed to bring the endangered kayakers safely to waiting ambulances on the riverbank.

Collaborative Effort Saves Lives

The rescue mission was a shining example of collaborative efforts between various emergency services. Alongside the police, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, and the Community Rescue Service volunteers all played a crucial role in the successful operation.

Following the rescue, the kayakers were rushed to the hospital for much-needed medical treatment. The seriousness of their predicament underlined by Chief Inspector Vince Redmond, who acknowledged the life-threatening nature of the situation, and commended the officers for their skill and bravery.

