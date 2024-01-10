en English
Accidents

Dramatic Rescue of Kayakers on River Bann Highlights Collaborative Efforts of Emergency Services

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:58 pm EST
Dramatic Rescue of Kayakers on River Bann Highlights Collaborative Efforts of Emergency Services

Two kayakers found themselves battling for survival in a perilous situation on the River Bann, clinging to tree branches amidst an unexpectedly strong tide. This dramatic incident occurred around 18:20 GMT on Tuesday, and thanks to the vigilance of passing dog walkers who alerted authorities, a rescue operation was hastily set in motion.

Rescue Operation Unfolds

Police officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) responded promptly to the distress call and entered the hazardous river waters to execute the rescue. Demonstrating both courage and resourcefulness, the officers managed to bring the endangered kayakers safely to waiting ambulances on the riverbank.

Collaborative Effort Saves Lives

The rescue mission was a shining example of collaborative efforts between various emergency services. Alongside the police, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, and the Community Rescue Service volunteers all played a crucial role in the successful operation.

Following the rescue, the kayakers were rushed to the hospital for much-needed medical treatment. The seriousness of their predicament underlined by Chief Inspector Vince Redmond, who acknowledged the life-threatening nature of the situation, and commended the officers for their skill and bravery.

Other News in Brief

While the dramatic rescue dominated headlines, other news in the region included the announcement of Ryanair operating twice-weekly flights between Londonderry and the Midlands starting in April. Meanwhile, a devastating arson attack on a pizza shop in west Belfast raised concerns, and an incident requiring residents to evacuate their homes in the Ballymagroarty area added to the tense atmosphere.

Accidents
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

