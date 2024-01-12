Dramatic Crash in Fishponds: BMW SUV Overturns, No Injuries Reported

On Thursday, January 11th, an unfortunate incident of a BMW SUV crashing into a wall occurred in the Fishponds vicinity of Bristol. The crash, which happened around 2:50 pm, resulted in the vehicle precariously ending up in a front garden, balancing on two wheels at a 45-degree angle to the pavement. The BMW’s front airbags promptly deployed upon impact. Witnesses described the crash as happening ‘in the blink of an eye,’ leaving debris scattered on the road and causing damage to two other vehicles.

The Aftermath

Avon Fire and Rescue were quick to respond to the scene at 3:05 pm, swiftly establishing a safety cordon and stabilizing the vehicle with specialized equipment. Their timely intervention ensured no further accidents occurred as a result of the crash. Simultaneously, Avon and Somerset Police also made their presence known, responding to the incident by closing the road for car recovery.

No Injuries Reported

In what can only be described as a stroke of luck amidst the chaos, no injuries were reported. Despite the immediate danger posed by an overturned car and the damage to other vehicles, there were no casualties. The authorities managed the situation with utmost professionalism, ensuring the safe recovery of the overturned car, thus averting any potential hazards.