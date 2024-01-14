Dramatic Car Plunge from Second Floor Stirs Setia Alam, Malaysia

The quiet night in Setia Alam, Shah Alam, Malaysia, was punctuated by an extraordinary scene as a vehicle plunged from the second floor of a parking structure. The man behind the wheel, aged 41, miraculously survived the fall, albeit with injuries. The identity of the injured man or the specifics of his injuries were not immediately available.

Accident Details

Reports suggest the incident occurred around 11:30 pm. The driver, in an unfortunate turn of events, lost control of his BMW, causing it to collide with two parked vehicles before hurtling through the parking lot wall. The man was immediately rushed to Klang Hospital, where he was treated for light injuries.

Social Media Stir

The incident, given its unusual nature, stirred a flurry of discussions on social media. Various users, including Tan Wee Guan, expressed their bewilderment and concern over the incident. The event was also remarkable enough to be featured in the regional news coverage, with mentions across Southeast Asia, ASEAN, and international news.

Investigation Underway

Local authorities have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. Interestingly, the name ‘2024 X Corp.‘ surfaced amidst the incident’s context, raising questions about its potential role in this mishap. However, its connection, if any, to the accident remains unclear.