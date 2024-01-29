Downtown Jacksonville's Rise Doro Apartments Engulfed in Flames, Firefighting Efforts Continue

A devastating fire erupted at the newly erected Rise Doro Apartments in the heart of downtown Jacksonville, Florida. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD) launched their firefighting efforts after receiving an emergency call at 9:30 p.m. on a Sunday. The smoke from the fire, dense and discernible, could be seen stretching across the St. Johns River, marking the city's skyline.

Initial Control and Sudden Reignition

Initial reports around 11 p.m. suggested the fire was under control. However, the situation took a turn for the worse shortly after midnight when the fire reignited with increased intensity, engulfing the roof in a blanket of flames. Firefighters promptly responded to this escalated situation, forming a perimeter around the block and launching a fierce counter-offensive against the fire.

Intense Firefighting Efforts

The firefighting efforts were nothing short of spectacular, as the crews were seen pumping an astonishing 5,000 gallons of water per minute onto the blaze. The battle raged on until the early hours of the morning, with firefighters still actively dousing the building from ladders at 3 a.m. A significant event occurred at 8:30 a.m. when a blowout became apparent on the building's east side, where the wind direction was towards. A cascade of water was also seen bursting out from a lower floor, adding to the already challenging firefighting operation.

Structural Concerns and Ongoing Situation

At 9 a.m., an update was provided by the Mayor and JFRD leaders, expressing serious concerns about the building’s structural integrity. They indicated that a structure collapse now seemed increasingly plausible, and if such a situation were to arise, firefighters would have to retreat to ensure their safety. The situation remains fluid, and the story is developing, with further updates expected.

The fire's cause is yet to be established, and the state fire marshal has been called in to investigate the incident. The Rise Doro Apartments were still under construction and unoccupied at the time of the fire, which added a layer of complexity to the firefighting efforts. No injuries have been reported thus far.