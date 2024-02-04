Double Tragedy on North-South Expressway: Two Drivers Dead, Eight-Hour Traffic Disruption

In a horrific turn of events, a seven-vehicle collision on the North-South Expressway near Simpang Pulai resulted in the tragic death of two lorry drivers and caused extensive traffic disruption for approximately eight hours. The fatal incident occurred when a trailer, laden with 25 metric tonnes of sugar, lost control and smashed into the median, subsequently colliding with another trailer loaded with iron coils. The impact was so severe that both drivers died on the spot, while another motorist sustained injuries.

Circumstances Leading to the Tragedy

The accident, which unfolded around 7:35 am, involved a deadly mix of two trailers, two multi-purpose vehicles, and two cars. Disturbingly, the trailer carrying the sugar was being driven by a man with a history of two traffic summonses. The drivers, who were operating the behemoth vehicles without any attendants, paid the deadliest price for this unfortunate incident.

Impact of the Collision

As reported by the Perak Fire and Rescue Department, there were 11 other individuals embroiled in the accident. However, most of them escaped unharmed, except for a woman in her 40s who suffered a broken arm. The collision had a crippling effect on the traffic, with lanes blocked and motorists advised to opt for alternative routes as clearing operations were in progress. Even after the reopening of lanes by 4 pm, the area continued to experience residual congestion.

Investigation and Aftermath

The authorities have initiated an investigation under the Road Transport Act, urging witnesses to come forward to aid the process. The ripple effect of the incident was felt far and wide, even reaching the local government. Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming had to cancel his appearance in Ipoh due to the traffic chaos ensuing from the accident.