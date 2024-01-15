Double-Decker Buses Catch Fire in London, Prompting Safety Measures

In a series of alarming incidents in southwest London, two double-decker buses caught fire on consecutive days in Wimbledon and North Woolwich, leading to urgent safety measures. The first incident, which occurred on Thursday during rush hour, saw an electric double-decker bus bursting into flames in Wimbledon, causing the evacuation of passengers amidst plumes of smoke. The incident was vividly captured, with night vision footage showing flames billowing from the rear section of the bus. The second incident followed suit on Friday when a hybrid double-decker bus in North Woolwich also caught fire. However, according to authorities, the two fires are unrelated.

Immediate Action by Transport for London

The city’s transportation agency, Transport for London (TfL), responded promptly to the fires. As a safety precaution, TfL decided to withdraw the entire fleet of similar electric buses from service pending an investigation. The agency is collaborating with London General, the bus operator, and Switch, the manufacturer of the electric bus involved in the fire, to determine the cause. Over half of London’s buses are either electric or hybrid, highlighting the significance of this move.

Assurances from TfL and Bus Operators

Tom Cunnington, TfL’s head of business development, emphasized that safety remains their top priority. He assured that other buses will remain in service, and further action will be taken if deemed necessary to maintain a safe transport network. Go-Ahead London, the bus operator of the specific vehicle type involved in the fire, also withdrew its fleet as a precautionary measure. Despite the incidents, TfL maintains that London’s bus network is safe to use and there is no reason to believe the two fires are connected.

The Future of Electric Buses in London

The recent fires have sparked concerns about the safety of electric vehicles, particularly buses, in the city. The incidents have also led to calls for Mayor Khan to launch a thorough investigation. As the world moves towards greener transportation solutions, these incidents serve as a stark reminder that the path to sustainable transportation isn’t always smooth. The incident is likely to prompt a thorough review of the safety measures in place for electric vehicles, particularly buses, in London and beyond. Given the scale of London’s bus network and the city’s commitment to sustainable transportation, the findings of the investigation could have far-reaching implications.