en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Double-Decker Buses Catch Fire in London, Prompting Safety Measures

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:18 pm EST
Double-Decker Buses Catch Fire in London, Prompting Safety Measures

In a series of alarming incidents in southwest London, two double-decker buses caught fire on consecutive days in Wimbledon and North Woolwich, leading to urgent safety measures. The first incident, which occurred on Thursday during rush hour, saw an electric double-decker bus bursting into flames in Wimbledon, causing the evacuation of passengers amidst plumes of smoke. The incident was vividly captured, with night vision footage showing flames billowing from the rear section of the bus. The second incident followed suit on Friday when a hybrid double-decker bus in North Woolwich also caught fire. However, according to authorities, the two fires are unrelated.

Immediate Action by Transport for London

The city’s transportation agency, Transport for London (TfL), responded promptly to the fires. As a safety precaution, TfL decided to withdraw the entire fleet of similar electric buses from service pending an investigation. The agency is collaborating with London General, the bus operator, and Switch, the manufacturer of the electric bus involved in the fire, to determine the cause. Over half of London’s buses are either electric or hybrid, highlighting the significance of this move.

Assurances from TfL and Bus Operators

Tom Cunnington, TfL’s head of business development, emphasized that safety remains their top priority. He assured that other buses will remain in service, and further action will be taken if deemed necessary to maintain a safe transport network. Go-Ahead London, the bus operator of the specific vehicle type involved in the fire, also withdrew its fleet as a precautionary measure. Despite the incidents, TfL maintains that London’s bus network is safe to use and there is no reason to believe the two fires are connected.

The Future of Electric Buses in London

The recent fires have sparked concerns about the safety of electric vehicles, particularly buses, in the city. The incidents have also led to calls for Mayor Khan to launch a thorough investigation. As the world moves towards greener transportation solutions, these incidents serve as a stark reminder that the path to sustainable transportation isn’t always smooth. The incident is likely to prompt a thorough review of the safety measures in place for electric vehicles, particularly buses, in London and beyond. Given the scale of London’s bus network and the city’s commitment to sustainable transportation, the findings of the investigation could have far-reaching implications.

0
Accidents Transportation United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
46 seconds ago
North Dakota in Focus: Tech Advancement, Growth Expectations, and Unfortunate Incidents
Several significant events unfolded in North Dakota over the past week, captivating media attention and stirring conversations. From advancements in retail technology to shifts in local business landscapes and alarming crime reports, the state witnessed a whirlwind of occurrences. Sam’s Club Embraces AI to Enhance Customer Experience Renowned retailer, Sam’s Club, announced a paradigm shift
North Dakota in Focus: Tech Advancement, Growth Expectations, and Unfortunate Incidents
Sunday Blaze Engulfs Home in North Point Douglas, Disrupts Traffic
7 mins ago
Sunday Blaze Engulfs Home in North Point Douglas, Disrupts Traffic
Saffron Barker's Skiing Accident in French Alps: Unfazed Positivity Amid Adversity
7 mins ago
Saffron Barker's Skiing Accident in French Alps: Unfazed Positivity Amid Adversity
Tragic Road Accident in Castletown, Navan: Young Mother Dies, Two Children Seriously Injured
50 seconds ago
Tragic Road Accident in Castletown, Navan: Young Mother Dies, Two Children Seriously Injured
Overpass Sign Collapse Causes Traffic Disruption on Route 111 in New Hampshire
3 mins ago
Overpass Sign Collapse Causes Traffic Disruption on Route 111 in New Hampshire
Chicago Firefighters Face Dual Blazes, Rescue Residents Amid Freezing Temperatures
3 mins ago
Chicago Firefighters Face Dual Blazes, Rescue Residents Amid Freezing Temperatures
Latest Headlines
World News
Beloved Melbourne Doctor Killed in Tragic Home Invasion
1 min
Beloved Melbourne Doctor Killed in Tragic Home Invasion
Postponed Inauguration Sparks Protests Amidst Political Controversy in Guatemala
1 min
Postponed Inauguration Sparks Protests Amidst Political Controversy in Guatemala
Climate Activists Label Trump 'Climate Criminal' at Iowa Rally
1 min
Climate Activists Label Trump 'Climate Criminal' at Iowa Rally
Arctic Blast Transforms Vancouver Into Winter Sports Haven
1 min
Arctic Blast Transforms Vancouver Into Winter Sports Haven
Kareem Hunt Hints at Staying with Cleveland Browns Amidst Off-Season Uncertainty
2 mins
Kareem Hunt Hints at Staying with Cleveland Browns Amidst Off-Season Uncertainty
Cycling to Work Linked to Reduced Mental Health Prescriptions, Study Finds
2 mins
Cycling to Work Linked to Reduced Mental Health Prescriptions, Study Finds
Ultrasound Experiment Offers Potential Breakthrough in Alzheimer's Treatment
2 mins
Ultrasound Experiment Offers Potential Breakthrough in Alzheimer's Treatment
UCLA vs USC Women's Basketball: Unexpected Twists as Key Players Sidelined
2 mins
UCLA vs USC Women's Basketball: Unexpected Twists as Key Players Sidelined
Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams Ready for High-Stakes NFL Playoff Showdown
3 mins
Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams Ready for High-Stakes NFL Playoff Showdown
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
10 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
20 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app